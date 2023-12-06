Marvel star Jonathan Majors faced second round of testimony from ex-girlfriend during assault trial

Jonathan Majors appeared stoic as he entered a courtroom in 100 Centre Street on Dec. 6 to face testimony from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for the second straight day.

The drama became very real for Marvel star Jonathan Majors on Wednesday as his ex-girlfriend continued to testify against alleged domestic abuse.

Jabbari accused the 34-year-old Ant-man and Creed 3 star of exhibiting a violent temper throughout their two-year relationship while getting emotional on the stand.

According to Jabbari, a history of violence culminated on March 25 when the pair apparently got into a heated argument over a romantic text message from another woman. She alleges that Majors slapped her and even fractured her finger in the attack. Majors, on the other hand, is claiming that he was the victim of the assault from the date in question.

The fight apparently stemmed from allegations that the actor had been unfaithful to Jabbari. During the back of a car ride home from an evening out, Majors is accused of becoming physical with Jabbari, bending her arm and shoving her when she attempted to snatch his cellphone — something he has denied.

The couple’s dirty laundry continued to be aired in the courtroom. The audience was provided with a narrative that alleged the pair argued in and out of their vehicle, spilling out onto the street multiple times.

However, according to Jabbari, this was not the first time Majors had become abusive. She told the court that she felt like she had to “walk on eggshells” around her boyfriend, stating that he would grow extremely angry with her. Detailing one incident when the pair visited Los Angeles together in 2022, Jabbari testified that Majors yelled and even tossed candles around the room. In another incident purportedly taking place in London, she accused Majors of ripping headphones from her ears and stomping on them.

Disney, the studio behind the hugely successful Marvel movies have not yet made a move to remove Majors from the long-running franchise, in which he is believed to play a large role in as a super villain going forward, seemingly waiting to see in which side the court favors in the assault case.

Majors is facing two charges of assault in the third degree, in addition to aggravated harassment.