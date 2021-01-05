Quantcast
Off-duty NYPD cop cuffed for biting girlfriend during domestic dispute in Queens | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Queens

Off-duty NYPD cop cuffed for biting girlfriend during domestic dispute in Queens

By
0
comments
Posted on
(Photo via Shutterstock)

An off-duty city cop was arrested on Monday night after allegedly getting into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend in their Queens home.

According to the NYPD, 28-year-old Christopher Valencia was arrested on Jan 4. and charged with harassment, assault and unlawful imprisonment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that prior to his arrest, Valencia had allegedly gotten into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend in his Queens home over a cellphone. The two struggled over the phone, but the situation turned violent with Valencia allegedly biting his girlfriend in her left thigh.

Valencia was taken into custody at 10:45 p.m. that night by officers from the 110th Precinct. The investigation is ongoing.

 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC