Matching Funds, Bronx Endorsements Boost Benjamin in Comptroller’s Race | amNewYork

That seemed evident after several key Bronx political figures Monday further solidified his new wave of support with endorsements.

“Brian Benjamin is the only candidate in the race that has the experience necessary for handling the City’s investments and protecting the pensions of New York’s retirees,” said former Bronx Assemblymember and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake. “Between his MBA from Harvard, his leadership of an MBWE, and his experience handling investments at a high level, Brian is the candidate we need at this critical time. As comptroller, Brian will use his experience to responsibly manage the city’s financial situation and reimagine a better and brighter economy. I’m very proud to be endorsing him today.”

Assemblymember Kenny Burgos (D-Southeast Bronx) agreed.

“New York City stands at a crossroads. Either we recover equitably and invest in what makes us best, or we fall back. Brian Benjamin represents New Yorkers at their best: a child of immigrants who worked hard, union jobs to send their son to good schools and eventually to the State Senate. He is exactly who we need at the head of our financial recovery. He has the skills and the experience to lead us forward, and so I am proud to endorse him as our next comptroller,” he said.

“Brian Benjamin knows that the crisis New York City is experiencing affects every family differently. To recover and grow stronger, we need financial leadership to ensure that agencies are able to deliver the mental healthcare, education, and workforce development resources that our communities deserve,” said Assemblymember Chantel Jackson(D-South Bronx).

“Brian Benjamin is the only candidate in the race that has the skills and the record to lead us, and so today I am endorsing him for city Comptroller.”

Candidate for New York City Council District 16, Althea Stevens (D), also offered Benjamin her support.

“Brian Benjamin is a true leader for New York City. At a time when so many across our borough and our city are struggling, Brian has shown that he has the experience to get the job done,” she said. “As Comptroller, Brian will be an advocate and a champion for New Yorkers. I am proud to join this group of legislators from the Bronx in endorsing Brian Benjamin for City Comptroller.”

The endorsements come as Benjamin recently received $952,162 in an 8 to 1 match of public dollars from the New York Campaign Finance Board. This gives him a total of nearly $1.5 million in his campaign war chest, second only to City Councilmember Brad Lander (D-Brooklyn).

Also in the race are State Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn) and Assemblymember David Weprin (D-Queens).

Benjamin’s candidacy harkens back to Harlem’s political glory days when former Mayor David Dinkins, former State Sen. Basil Patterson, former U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel and former Manhattan Borough President Percy Sutton made up Harlem’s political ‘Gang of Four.’

Benjamin said he was honored to receive the Bronx endorsement as his campaign continues its rollout.

“The support we are receiving from across the city is a testament to the growing momentum of our campaign and the faith that leaders have in me as the most qualified candidate in the race,” he said.

