New York City Mayor Eric Adams and the Trust for Governors Island announced a new robust calendar of wide-ranging events on the Island for this summer.

These programs include the return of late nights on Fridays and Saturdays, which are a crucial step in NYC’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We cannot sit back and wait for our city to recover on its own — we need to showcase all New York City has to offer, and Governors Island should be on the must-see list for every New Yorker and visitor this year,” said Mayor Adams in the announcement on May 27. “There really is something for everyone on the Island, and I can’t wait to go experience it myself.”

Friday’s announcement signified a new chapter for Governors Island and highlighted Mayor Adams’ ongoing work to bolster the city’s economy.

Some of the events New Yorkers and visitors can look forward to are the annual “Organizations in Residence” program with long-term public art installations like Rachel Whiteread’s ‘Cabin,’ Mark Handforth’s ‘Yankee Hanger,’ Duke Riley’s ‘Not for Nutten,’ and Mark Dion’s ‘The Field Station of the Melancholy Marine Biologist’ which remain on view daily.

Shantell Martin’s ‘Church’ and ‘The May Room,’ which were commissioned for the 2019 season, have been extended through summer 2022. Governors Island Arts will continue to announce new commissioned public art installations and projects to debut on the Island throughout the coming months.

Free programs and events will continue to be announced throughout the summer, including the Japan Performing Arts’ Early Summer Japanese Festival on May 28-29 and the return of outdoor film screenings with a screening of ‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’ on June 3 and ‘The Wiz’ on August 5.

This summer, Bloomberg Connects — a free app focused on arts and culture — will also include a guide for the public art on view and other key aspects of the Governors Island experience.

“As the days get longer and the weather gets warmer, Governors Island is bustling with activity and is the perfect destination to spend a spring day,” said Clare Newman, president and CEO, Trust for Governors Island. “From transformative arts and cultural experiences to singular environmental and educational programs, to delicious food vendors to brand-new amenities like pétanque, the Island has something for everyone to enjoy. We can’t wait to see you on the ferry this summer.”

To find a full list of participating organizations and artists, visit the the Governors Island website.