Mayor Adams speaks in his ‘Job moment’ at Brooklyn churches – and receives pastors’ prayers amid admin probes

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Mayor Eric Adams appeared to seek divine intervention Sunday with the hands of local religious leaders during a prayer circle amid the ongoing federal probes ensnaring his administration.

The mayor visited two Brooklyn houses of worship on Sept. 8 days after the FBI raided the homes of two deputy mayors, and news that top police officials’ had their phones seized as part of a separate investigation.

Talking to the congregation of Changing Lives Christian Center, located at 1848 Linden Blvd., Adams compared his ongoing trials and tribulations to that of Job, a Bible figure who undergoes a series of disasters designed to test his faith.

“A reporter said to me this morning, ‘Do I feel I am being prosecuted?’ I said, ‘No, I’m just in my Job moment.’ And when you come out of your Job moment and your faith is intact, you will receive blessings tenfold,” Adams declared. “I know what got me here, and I know what’s going to sustain me here.”

To reinforce blessings upon Hizzoner, Pastor Paul Mitchell led the prayer circle and called upon a higher power to assist the mayor in his time of trial.

“We know that when you’re a public servant, that Lord, the forces of evil want to come against you,” Pastor Mitchell said. “So, Father, strengthen his mind, help him.”

The chant was recited as four pastors placed their hands on Hizzoner and uttered an incantation to cast away evil — going as far as to suggest that Adams had been cursed.

“I bind every demonic force, every curse that’s been leveled from every witch and every warlock,” Pastor Mitchell said.

On Sept. 4, First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, Police Commissioner Edward Caban and City Hall Senior Adviser Tim Pearson became just some of the latest figures in the mayor’s orbit to have their homes raided and electronics seized by federal investigators. Much is still unknown about the raids and whether they are part of the same investigation, but the probe(s) are reportedly being run out of the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

Meanwhile, Police Commissioner Edward Caban had his electronic devices turned over to federal agents as part of an ongoing investigation connected to the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.