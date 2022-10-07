Mayor Adams declares state of emergency for asylum seeker crisis

Mayor ERic Adams declared a city State of Emergency Friday over the more than 17,000 migrants that have come to the city seeking shelter since April, calling on Washington and New York’s state government to provide the city with additional resources to handle the influx.

During a livestreamed speech at City Hall Friday morning, Adams said the city has been doing all it possibly can to handle the thousands of asylum seekers coming from South and Central America through the southern border who are getting bussed here by southern states like Texas. This includes stretching the shelter system to nearly 100 percent capacity, opening 42 emergency hotel shelters and building a tent like shelter on Randals Island – first cited for Orchard Beach in the Bronx – he’s dubbed a Humanitarian Relief and Response Center (HERRC).

The emergency declaration, the mayor said, is coupled with an executive order intended to expedite construction of the HERRC.

“New York City is doing all we can, but we are reaching the outer limit of our ability to help,” Adams said. “Today I’m declaring a state of emergency in the city of New York and issuing an executive order. This executive order will direct all agencies to coordinate their efforts to construct the humanitarian relief centers. We are also suspending certain land use requirements to expedite this process.”