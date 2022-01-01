‘No one will outwork me’: Mayor Adams’ first day includes eventful subway ride to work and first Cabinet meeting

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While most New Yorkers were recovering from New Year’s fun, Mayor Eric Adams was getting right to work on his first day on the job Saturday morning.

Adams was sworn in as the 110th mayor of New York City just after midnight on Jan. 1, in Times Square minutes after the iconic ball dropped and christened the New Year. However, the new chief executive of the five boroughs didn’t rest easy after his late night.

Despite celebrating taking office alongside 15,000 New Yorkers in the heart of the city, Adams was up early riding the subway from Brooklyn’s Kosciuszko Street J Train Station to City Hall.

According to reports, his first train ride as mayor was an eventful one. As he awaited the J train in the overhead, outdoor Kosciuszko Street Station, he spied three individuals duking it out in the street below. He immediately dialed 911 and reported the assault in progress.

Despite the brawl, Adams assured the surrounding reporters that he feels safe in the city and traveled without a security detail. He also affirmed that this train ride was not just some photo opportunity but the way in which he gets around — via swiping a MetroCard.

After the debacle, greeting straphangers, and a 30-minute train ride later, he arrived at City Hall flanked by media cameras. The freshly minted mayor gave a thumbs up as he entered the plaza and swiftly made his way up the historic steps.

“No one in this city is going to outwork me. They trusted me. As I move around this city, I’m seeing the energy from New Yorkers. There is a new hope that I’m seeing and that’s just amazing,” Adams said as he made his way to City Hall.

By 9 a.m., Adams hit the ground running holding his very first cabinet meeting.