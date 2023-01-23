FIRST ON amNY | Mayor Adams to launch email newsletter campaigns aimed at directly communicating with New Yorkers

Mayor Eric Adams is doubling down on his pledge to “Get Stuff Done” by bringing announcements about his administration’s gains directly to the inboxes of New Yorkers, his office unveiled Monday.

Those who sign up for hizzoner’s new “digital communications” program will hear directly from Adams and his administration about initiatives, policies and local events in their area, among other reports in the form of e-mail newsletters which can be broken down by areas of interest such as business, education and public safety, or enrolled for at-large.

“If we’re launching a new program that New Yorkers care about, that can put money in pockets or improve quality of life, I’m going to make sure New Yorkers hear about it directly,” Mayor Adams said in a statement. “We’ve accomplished so much in our first year — from expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to making quality child care affordable for all New Yorkers and more. But none of those accomplishments mean anything if New Yorkers don’t know about them and aren’t using them. That changes now.”

The new program additionally aims to make city services more accessible, Adams said. He noted that, while a select list of some of the administration’s 2022 wins for New Yorkers is available online, not every New Yorker knows where to go to hear directly from the administration.

Those who register for the new program will receive information about city services and programs directly to their e-mail inboxes, ensuring that all of the city’s eligible residents can take advantage of them, officials said.

“Today’s announcement is yet another example of Mayor Adams embracing the power of technology to make the city work better for New Yorkers,” said Jonathan Salomons, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Innovation and Emerging Markets, in a statement. “We’ll use every tool at our disposal to get New Yorkers the information they need about the services they deserve.”

The mayor’s chief technology officer, Matthew Fraser, lauded the Adams administration for “continuing to redefine how city government interacts with New Yorkers.”

“The Office of Technology and Innovation is proud to support this new channel for Mayor Adams to share critical information, and to continue advancing better ways for New Yorkers to connect with government services and each other,” he said in a statement.

“If we’re creating a new policy that you care about or opening new parks and streets in your neighborhood, I want to tell you about it,” reads a message from the mayor on the program’s landing page. “That’s why we’re launching a new initiative to talk directly to New Yorkers, so I can let you know how we’re Getting Stuff Done for our city.”

Learn more at nyc.gov/office-of-the-mayor/stay-in-touch-with-city-hall.page.