A chaotic scene unfolded on the Upper East Side on Sunday as supporters and opponents of asylum seekers faced-off

Mayor Eric Adams responded on Tuesday to Curtis Sliwa’s violence-fueled Gracie Mansion protest by calling the Republican radio host a “buffoon.”

The mayor’s statement came at a City Hall press conference Aug. 29 when he was asked about Sliwa’s Aug. 27 rally against asylum seekers on West 86th Street. Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels, and his fellow protesters railed against Adams for not housing the new arrivals on the grounds of Gracie Mansion.

“We’re here because the mayor has brought this situation to a head. And if you remember, within less than a month ago, unsolicited he said, ‘You know, I’m the general. I should really set an example and house some migrant families.’ Then the very next day, he said, they won’t let me do it. What do you mean, you’re the mayor? Who won’t let you do it? Naturally, no answer,” Sliwa said.

The demonstration ended with Sliwa’s band of supporters clashing with counter protesters who demanded housing for asylum seekers. After fists flew, NYPD officers on the scene cuffed several of those fighting, including Sliwa who attempted to descend upon Gracie Mansion.

Hizzoner didn’t pull any punches when he rebuked Sliwa’s calls.

“Curtis Sliwa? That in itself states that it would do a disservice to me and other New Yorkers for me to even respond to that,” Adams scoffed.

The mayor’s response didn’t end there, however. He went as far as to call Sliwa a “buffoon.”

“Curtis Sliwa? I mean—if you go and look in a dictionary for the word buffoon and tell me what picture you come up with,” Adams added.

Sliwa and his fellow activists were also recently criticized by Public Advocate Jumaane Williams for allegedly preying on the fear and hatred of their base.

“This is absolutely caused by Republican governors who don’t want to solve an immigration issue and just want to cause havoc, and exacerbated by the inaction of the White House,” Williams said outside City Hall on Wednesday. “We have to make sure that we don’t take it out on other human beings who are beginning their American experience and their American journey,” Williams told amNewYork Metro.

Sliwa dismissed Adams’ harsh words.

Sliwa told amNewYork Metro that he will be running for mayor next election and that the criticism was motivated by that.

“I have always said that he is the swagger man with no plan, this is another indication of that. And he knows that we are heading to round two in an election, he knows that. I have made it very clear that I’m running. So, he may think he can, you know, just ignore me but I’m gonna become his worst nightmare on this subject.”

According to Mayor Adams, the city is currently housing 60,000 migrants.