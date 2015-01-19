Mayor Bill de Blasio to show support in Paris after terrorist attacks

The mayor will honor the lives of victims murdered in terrorist attacks.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to spend a day in Paris Tuesday, to show his support for the city following the recent terrorist attacks.

The mayor was scheduled to fly out Monday night and will take part in several events with French officials and the city’s Jewish community that will honor the lives of the murdered victims.

“The mayor will stand in solidarity with our friends in Paris and across France to send the clear message that together we will fight terrorism and anti-Semitism at every turn,” his office said in a statement.

Twelve people, including five staff members of the satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo, were killed on Jan. 7 by two terrorists.

Two days later, another terrorist killed four Jewish customers at Hyper Cacher, a kosher supermarket during a hostage situation.

Police killed all three suspects in the two incidents.

De Blasio will start the day by laying a wreath at Hyper Cacher. He will then meet with Jewish leaders followed by a meeting with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The two mayors will lay a wreath at Charlie Hebdo’s office and the nearby site where Officer Ahmed Merbat was killed. De Blasio will then end his trip with a visit to Le Cent Quatre, a cultural center, according to his office.?