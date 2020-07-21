Mayor de blasio says he will take President Trump to court if federal agents deployed

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Mayor Bill de Blasio warned on Tuesday that he would take President Donald Trump to court if he followed through on Monday’s threat to send federal agents to police the city.

“This would be yet another example of illegal and unconstitutional actions by the president, ” de Blasio told reporters during a press conference. “We have often had to confront him in court and we usually win.”

De Blasio presented this plan for action after calling President Trump’s comment a “bluff” and encouraged New Yorkers not to “overrate” his statement which is often “not true.”

“This president blusters and bluffs and says that he is going to do things that never materialize on a regular basis,” de Blasio told reporters.”We should not overrate his statements, they are so often not true.”