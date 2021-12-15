History made: Mayor-elect Adams officially names Keechant Sewell as first female NYPD Commissioner

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams officially announced Keechant Sewell as the 45th NYPD Police Commissioner during an early morning press conference on Wednesday, less than one month before the Brooklyn Borough President takes office.

Sewell will make history next year as the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force and take the reins during a time when the department hopes to mend strained public relations following the Black Lives Matter protests and concerns of rising crime in the Big Apple.

Making the news public at the Community Capacity center in Queensbridge Houses, a Long Island City neighborhood where the current Nassau County Chief of Detectives of 25 years and incoming top cop grew up, Adams beamed with pride as he gushed about Sewell’s resume to a legion of reporters.

“The Chief of Detectives for the Nassau County Police Department, the first black woman to hold that role. And now she will make history again as the first woman to become commissioner of the largest police department in our country, if not the globe,” Adams said.

Directly below a mural of Malcolm X, he revealed that when he interviewed Sewell for the position and inquired why she wanted to join the NYPD, she responded: “My entire public safety career I was looking for a mayor like you, but guess what, your mayorship was looking for a police commissioner like me.”

“Your personal story and the message motivates me as we endeavor to provide New Yorkers with the public safety they need and the justice they deserve,” Sewell said Wednesday. “Queensbridge Houses is a part of my soul. I wish my parents were here to point out the building and the apartment where they began to give me a strong sense of purpose, commitment and confidence. To all the little girls within the sound of voice, there is nothing you can’t do and no one you can’t become.”

This news comes hot on the heels of several retirements from the NYPD, including high-ranking brass such as Chief of Department Rodney Harrison who has been tapped as the Suffolk County top cop, while current NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea and First Deputy Commissioner Benjamin Tucker are also exiting after extended service.

Adams compared his search for police commissioner to a theory in quantum physics in which you acknowledge the existence of something and it becomes apparent to you — and he says that there has been so much talent in plain sight but has yet to be acknowledged.

“We have witnessed so many women who have conducted themselves in the professional way, yet never received the opportunity to do the job or the higher level always sitting on the bench, never allowed to get in the game. That is going to stop,” Adams said. “I made it clear on the campaign trail, I am going to find a woman police commissioner and I was not going to lower my standards. I gave my team a difficult task of finding someone with the qualifications, the abilities, understanding of policing, and who was on the ground.”

Adams shared he was more concerned in a police commissioner who he says has an emotional intelligence, not just academics and Ivy league school material.

“How are you as a human being? Tell me about your emotional intelligence. A term we don’t use often that is the criteria to serve in an Eric Adams administration. You must not just be academically intelligent; you must be emotionally intelligent, and this is a personification of emotional intelligence. This amazing future police commissioner standing here,” Adams said.

He also discussed the success of a crisis management system, and the need for it to be implemented throughout high-risk areas in New York.

“We want to acknowledge and put in place that public safety is more than just police. If you want to make our city safer in the long run, it will require a new ecosystem of public safety,” the mayor-elect noted. “That is what we are going for and it’s going to partner with the crisis management system, clergy leaders, our tenant associations, and other partners on the ground and every agency in this city is going to be part of the team of making us safe and preventing crime in a real way. So, our new police commissioner not only brings a diverse set of experiences to this moment, she exudes what it means to be emotionally intelligent, calm, collected, competent.”

Both Adams and Sewell underscored that New York City is at a pivotal moment as it faces the challenges of public safety and accountability, which both stated, are not mutually exclusive.

Sewell promised that as she takes the role of police commissioner, she will follow in the mayor-elect’s vision of working with crisis management teams, build community relations, and lead with emotional intelligence.

“I am forever grateful in this city, in this moment, I have come full circle and it is with a humble heart and clear eyes about the tasks and challenges ahead that I accept the position of New York City Commissioner. I have been immersed in policing, in patrol law, to detective, my experience as a hostage negotiator with bringing transparency and accountability to policing up to and including my role as chief of detectives. I have watched and admired and worked alongside the remarkable members of the NYPD. It is an honor and privilege to stand with them now,” Sewell said.

Several journalists criticized Sewell’s credentials for fact she is moving from position commanding hundreds to what will soon be thousands.

To this she replied: “Come and speak to me in a year.”