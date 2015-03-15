Fourth teen arraigned following McDonald’s fight caught on video

Only one of the teenage girls who took part in the attack is still at large, police say.

A girl charged with attacking a Brooklyn teen inside a McDonald’s was arraigned late Saturday evening.

She was the fourth girl to face a judge in Brooklyn. A fifth girl, 14 years old, was apprehended in Atlanta and a sixth was still on the loose yesterday, authorities said.

The teen arraigned on Saturday night, 16-year-old Mercedes Wilkinson, was held in lieu of $50,000 bail for allegedly helping attack another girl last Monday after school in a vicious beating.

Wilkinson was charged with several offenses, including attempted gang assault and second-degree robbery, according to court records.

The fight, just steps from Wingate High School, was caught on video. The group, allegedly led by 16-year-old Aniah Ferguson, clobbered the 15-year-old victim after she appeared to throw the first punch, authorities said.

Ferguson, who was held in lieu of $500,000 bail on Friday, was charged with a slew of offenses, including gang assault and second-degree robbery.

The fight goes on for over a minute until the girl falls to the floor, pulling off the shirt of one of her attackers in the process. They then continue to kick the victim, before one girl, now clad only in a bra, stomps on her head.

Eventually, a few people pick the victim up off the floor and lay her down in a booth as she covers her face.

Ferguson, with the help of the others — including Wilkinson, 15-year-old Dahvina Gonzalez and 17-year-old Tilani Marshall — is accused of stealing the victim’s coat, phone, bag, and makeup, according to court records. Gonzalez and Marshall were arraigned Saturday and held in lieu of $50,000 and $75,000 bail, respectively.

The girl suffered a concussion, as well as multiple cuts and bruises.