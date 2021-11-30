McDonald’s partners with Christmas Spectacular to support Ronald McDonald House Charities

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For a limited time only! McDonald’s in the New York Metro region is partnering with the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes in bringing a new family meal box available through Dec. 30.

The meal, which includes two Big Mac Sandwiches, one twenty-piece Chicken McNuggets, two medium fries, and two Holiday Pies. Before throwing away the box, check out its special QR code that includes access to a ticket discount for performances of the 2021 Christmas Spectacular. For every ticket sold using the discount, $1 will be donated back to Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro Chapter, a local organization that provides critical resources and support for families with ill or injured children.

“We are grateful to local McDonald’s restaurants for supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro through this special holiday program,” said Matt Campo, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro. “This initiative will support RMHC’s mission to provide families with home-cooked meals, private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, and laundry facilities near to the medical care they need at leading hospitals in our region.”

Christmas Spectacular Family Meal Box is available on McDelivery, mobile ordering, in-stores, and via McDonald’s drive-thru.