MetroPlusHealth opens Harlem flagship office

MetroPlusHealth threw a party in Harlem Monday afternoon to celebrate the opening of a new flagship location.

Music boomed from 104 Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard on a sweltering Aug. 29. The event commemorated the grand opening of the newest MetroPlusHealth location that will include services such as health insurance education, screening and enrollment, health screening and prevention workshops, social service resources, legal and immigration services, and more.

“We are so happy to be able to open up our office today. We’re so happy to be able to expand how MetroPlusHealth reaches into communities across New York City. Last year, we opened up a community office in Flushing, and this year we’re opening and expanding this office here in Harlem,” Chief Brand and External Relations Officer of MetroPlusHealth Lesleigh Irish-Underwood said. “We will continue to have bigger, better and deeper access for New Yorkers in need of quality health care.”

With COVID-19 still a lingering issue for many and hitting marginalized communities the hardest as Monkeypox is becoming a rising issue, MetroPlusHealth say they want to set up shop in areas that need the greatest access to healthcare and support. Chief Growth Officer Roger Milliner wants the new flagship location to be an open door to those in need.

“As was mentioned earlier, this is not a MetroPlus office. This is a community resource center. Any organization that wants to work with us for the purpose of providing resources to the communities that we all serve is welcome to do so. Please use this if you want to hold your meetings here. If you want to do a special event, if you want to do blood pressure screenings or any type of services, we will open for you. We’ll open up seven days a week and as early as you want us to be, and we’ll stay late. This office is for all of us to use,” Milliner said.

After several speeches, the festivities concluded with live entertainment, music by DJ Whutever of iHeartMedia’s Power 105.1 and information on job opportunities.