Metropolitan Museum of Art CEO Thomas P. Campbell stepping down

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s director and CEO announced Tuesday he will step down from his post this summer.

Thomas P. Campbell, who has led the museum for eight years, will leave in June amid reports that the museum is having financial troubles.

The Met denied the reports and hailed Campbell’s tenure. The museum said overall attendance at the Met’s three sites grew by 40% during Campbell’s tenure. He also created the museum’s digital department and oversaw the renovation of several areas.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the Met’s accomplishments during my tenure as director and CEO,” Campbell said in a statement.

Daniel H. Weiss will act as an interim CEO until a full-time successor is chosen.

“Tom has led the Met in precisely the right direction during his tenure, and we look forward to continuing to make progress in the areas he and his team have led in the years ahead,” Daniel Brodsky, chair of the Met’s board of directors, said in a statement.