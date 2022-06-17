Tylor Megill Injury Update: Mets shut down right-hander for four weeks with shoulder strain

Quantcast
Mets Tylor Megill
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, left, talks to starting pitcher Tylor Megill, glove to face, who was pulled during the fourth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday, June 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

When Tylor Megill was forced to leave last night’s game early, many Mets fans feared the worst. 

Manager Buck Showalter said the team would wait for Friday’s imaging and “hope for the best.” Unfortunately, Friday afternoon did not bring the best news. 

Megill being shut down from throwing for four weeks means that the right-hander won’t pick up a baseball again until July 15th. At that point, if the evaluation is where the Mets want it to be, he’ll need to re-build his arm strength before even beginning to think about a rehab assignment. 

As a result, it seems like the best-case scenario for the Mets would have Megill returning in September. 

While that’s not as bad as many feared after Thursday’s game, it’s still not good news. Especially with Max Scherzer still a week or two away from returning and Jacob deGrom just beginning simulated games. The Mets will be especially short-handed in the rotation for the time being. 

In the immediate, they have recalled Adonis Medina from Syracuse and added Tommy Hunter to the Major League roster, but it’s possible that the Mets will once again be looking for starting pitching depth at the trade deadline. 

For more Mets coverage like this Tylor Megill story, visit amNY Sports

Tylor Megill Mets
May 11, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) looks on after pitching against the Washington Nationals in the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

