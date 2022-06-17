Tylor Megill Injury Update: Mets shut down right-hander for four weeks with shoulder strain

When Tylor Megill was forced to leave last night’s game early, many Mets fans feared the worst.

Manager Buck Showalter said the team would wait for Friday’s imaging and “hope for the best.” Unfortunately, Friday afternoon did not bring the best news.

Tylor Megill underwent an MRI this morning and has been diagnosed with a right shoulder strain. The immediate plan is for him to be shut down from throwing and re-evaluated in four weeks. Additional updates will be provided as appropriate. — New York Mets (@Mets) June 17, 2022

Megill being shut down from throwing for four weeks means that the right-hander won’t pick up a baseball again until July 15th. At that point, if the evaluation is where the Mets want it to be, he’ll need to re-build his arm strength before even beginning to think about a rehab assignment.

As a result, it seems like the best-case scenario for the Mets would have Megill returning in September.

While that’s not as bad as many feared after Thursday’s game, it’s still not good news. Especially with Max Scherzer still a week or two away from returning and Jacob deGrom just beginning simulated games. The Mets will be especially short-handed in the rotation for the time being.

In the immediate, they have recalled Adonis Medina from Syracuse and added Tommy Hunter to the Major League roster, but it’s possible that the Mets will once again be looking for starting pitching depth at the trade deadline.

