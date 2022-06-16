Tylor Megill injury update: Mets pitcher exits start early vs. Brewers

New York Mets starter Tylor Megill left Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning due to an undisclosed injury.

With one out in the frame, Megill immediately called for time and gestured to the team trainer to come out to the mound after throwing a 92-mph fastball to Omar Narvaez. It was a significant drop in velocity on a fastball that had averaged 96.4 mph throughout the evening.

The 26-year-old right-hander was making just his second start since returning from the injured list due to biceps inflammation suffered in mid-May.

He threw 64 pitches in 3.2 innings on June 10 against the Los Angeles Angels before delivering 72 on Thursday night.

Megill looked like an early-season version of himself to start against Milwaukee, facing the minimum through three innings while striking out five. However, he allowed a solo home run to Christian Yelich before loading the bases on two singles and a walk.

Chasen Shreve came in to relieve him in the jam and immediately allowed a two-run single to Narvaez, giving the Brewers a 3-1 lead.

Another stint on the injured list would take a toll on the Mets’ pitching depth, which was slowly inching toward normalcy.

While Jacob deGrom appears slated for a July return, Max Scherzer threw a three-inning, 50-pitch simulated game on Thursday afternoon and is expected to make a rehab start on Tuesday.

