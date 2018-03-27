LATEST PAPER
Funeral for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson: See photos

By amNY.com
Family members, friends and firefighters gathered Tuesday to say a final farewell to fallen firefighter Michael Davidson.

Davidson, who died on Thursday after battling a fire in Harlem, was memorialized during a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

“Now this whole city knows that Lt. Michael Davidson was a hero of the highest order,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the service, using Davidson's posthumously promoted rank.

Scroll down for scenes from the funeral and more.

The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson is
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson is carried on a fire truck after being walked from St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

Michael Davidson's casket is carried out of St.
Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

Michael Davidson's casket is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral on Tuesday.

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson's family, including his wife,
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson's family, including his wife, Eileen, center, and his daughters, Emily, 3, and Amy, 1, exit St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral mass on Tuesday.

Eileen Davidson, wife of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson,
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

Eileen Davidson, wife of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, holds a helmet given to her family after her husband's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

Eileen Davidson, wife of fallen firefighter Michael Davidson,
Photo Credit: John Roca

Eileen Davidson, wife of fallen firefighter Michael Davidson, and other family members leave the church following the service at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

Thousands of firefighters paid their respects to fallen
Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

Thousands of firefighters paid their respects to fallen firefighter Michael Davidson on Tuesday.

Firefighter Michael Davidson's casket is carried on an
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

Firefighter Michael Davidson's casket is carried on an FDNY truck to St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty while battling a Harlem blaze, is walked into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

The casket is walked into St. Patrick's Cathedral
Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle

The casket is walked into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

The casket carrying the body of FDNY firefighter
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

The casket carrying the body of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral atop his company's fire engine for his funeral mass on Tuesday.

Family and friends of firefighter Michael Davidson arrive
Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

Family and friends of firefighter Michael Davidson arrive at his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday.

Members of the FDNY salute as the casket
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the FDNY salute as the casket carrying the remains of firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for his funeral mass on Tuesday.

Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

"Amazing Grace" was played on bagpipes during the funeral for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson on Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan started the funeral proceedings for
Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa

Cardinal Timothy Dolan started the funeral proceedings for the FDNY's Michael R. Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for
Photo Credit: John Roca

Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for fireman Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral Tuesday.

Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for
Photo Credit: John Roca

Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for fireman Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral Tuesday.

An electronic message board projects fallen firefighter Michael
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

An electronic message board projects fallen firefighter Michael Davidson's picture outside the St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday, ahead of his funeral.

Members of the FDNY arrive at St. Patrick's
Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Members of the FDNY arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for firefighter Michael Davidson's funeral mass on Tuesday.

Eileen, wife of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson,
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

Eileen, wife of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park.

The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park.

The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY
Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park.

