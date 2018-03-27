News Funeral for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson: See photos By amNY.com Updated March 27, 2018 2:24 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Family members, friends and firefighters gathered Tuesday to say a final farewell to fallen firefighter Michael Davidson. Davidson, who died on Thursday after battling a fire in Harlem, was memorialized during a 10 a.m. Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. “Now this whole city knows that Lt. Michael Davidson was a hero of the highest order,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the service, using Davidson's posthumously promoted rank. Scroll down for scenes from the funeral and more. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson is carried on a fire truck after being walked from St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Michael Davidson's casket is carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson's family, including his wife, Eileen, center, and his daughters, Emily, 3, and Amy, 1, exit St. Patrick's Cathedral after his funeral mass on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle Eileen Davidson, wife of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, holds a helmet given to her family after her husband's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: John Roca Eileen Davidson, wife of fallen firefighter Michael Davidson, and other family members leave the church following the service at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Thousands of firefighters paid their respects to fallen firefighter Michael Davidson on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle Firefighter Michael Davidson's casket is carried on an FDNY truck to St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle The casket carrying FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty while battling a Harlem blaze, is walked into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Craig Ruttle The casket is walked into St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert The casket carrying the body of FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral atop his company's fire engine for his funeral mass on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Family and friends of firefighter Michael Davidson arrive at his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the FDNY salute as the casket carrying the remains of firefighter Michael Davidson arrives at St. Patrick's Cathedral for his funeral mass on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa "Amazing Grace" was played on bagpipes during the funeral for FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson on Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Photo Credit: Newsday / Alejandra Villa Cardinal Timothy Dolan started the funeral proceedings for the FDNY's Michael R. Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Photo Credit: John Roca Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for fireman Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral Tuesday. Photo Credit: John Roca Firemen and mourners arrive for the funeral for fireman Michael Davidson at St. Patrick's Cathedral Tuesday. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert An electronic message board projects fallen firefighter Michael Davidson's picture outside the St. Patrick's Cathedral on Tuesday, ahead of his funeral. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert Members of the FDNY arrive at St. Patrick's Cathedral for firefighter Michael Davidson's funeral mass on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp Eileen, wife of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp The casket holding the body of fallen FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson leaves Daulton Funeral Home on Tuesday in Floral Park. By amNY.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic ‘Hero of the highest order’ laid to restThe firefighter was remembered as a leader and a loving father. Michael Davidson, the 3rd FDNY firefighter to die this yearAll of our coverage of the 15-year veteran who died fighting a Harlem fire. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.