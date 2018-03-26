FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson died of smoke inhalation while battling a five-alarm fire in Harlem last week, the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner said on Monday.

Funeral arrangements are underway for Davidson, 37, with a Mass planned for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

The cause of the fire, which broke out around 11 p.m. at 773 St. Nicholas Ave. on Thursday, remains under investigation, according to the FDNY.

The charred remains of the building were expected to be demolished because of significant fire damage, according to the Department of Buildings. When the building will be demolished will be determined by the building’s owner, a spokesman for the DOB said.

Davidson, a 15-year FDNY veteran working for Engine Company 69, was working the nozzle of a hose inside the burning building when firefighters were forced to retreat, FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro had said. He was somehow separated from the rest of the group of firefighters while evacuating from the building and was later discovered unconscious in the cellar. He died at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem.

A spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office said on Monday the manner of Davidson’s death was “pending further studies.” Manner of death determinations are normally guided by the fire marshal report to determine if the death was accidental or brought on by other means.

A wake was held on Sunday at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Floral Park, the community where Davidson lived with his wife, Eileen, and their four children.

NYC, in your inbox. Sign up for NYC news plus the scoop on things to do, see and eat. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Hundreds of mourners waited in a long line down Atlantic Avenue to pay their respects to Davidson, who was remembered as a natural-born leader who always made time for the children living in the Harlem neighborhood where he worked.

On the evening the fire broke out, the St. Nicholas Avenue building, the site of a former jazz club called St. Nick’s Pub, was being used by the film crew of “Motherless Brooklyn,” a period crime drama directed by and starring Edward Norton.

With Michael O’Keeffe and Anthony M. DeStefano