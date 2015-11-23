Microunit building to begin lease applications Monday: Report

The city’s tiniest apartments are set to go on the market Monday.

One of the completed modules with kitchen by Capsys Corp., a modular manufacturer, is part of New York City’s micro apartment project underway at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, April 9, 2015. Once the apartments are completed, they will be moved to Manhattan Photo Credit: NYPD

The 55 microunit apartments at 335 East 27th St., which are between 260 to 360 square feet, will officially be open for lease applications, The New York Times reported. The building is part of a pilot program to determine the feasibility of lowering the city’s minium space requirement for homes of 400 square feet as a solution to the shrinking housing stock crisis.

Each apartment was constructed in a warehouse in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, shipped to the Lower East Side and stacked with cranes in the summer.

Fourteen apartments are designated as affordable and a lottery for those units attracted more than 60,000 applicants, according to the Times. The building is set to open in February.