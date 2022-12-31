Three Midtown officers slashed, suspect shot and wounded in incident blocks away from New Year’s celebration

The NYPD and FBI are investigating after three officers were left hospitalized following a wild machete attack just 10 blocks away from the heart of the New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square.

According to Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Mayor Eric Adams, a rookie police officer who had only just graduated the day prior was one of three cops left hospitalized in Bellevue Hospital on Dec. 31. NYPD’s top cop said the incident took place at 10:11 p.m. on West 52nd Street and 8th avenue when a 19-year-old attacked three uniformed officers with a machete, swinging at their heads.

One quick-fingered cop was able to shoot down the attacker with a single bullet to the man’s shoulder. Unfortunately, an 8-year veteran on the force suffered a laceration to the head while a rookie cop on his first day on the job also suffered a laceration and skull fracture. All three officers and the suspect were treated at Bellevue Hospital and are in stable condition. The police commissioner stressed that this incident took place outside of the New Year’s Eve checkpoint zone.

Video on the Citizen app shows the massive police response to the violent episode, which occurred about 10 blocks north of the Times Square New Year’s Eve party, where thousands are crammed in to watch the big ball drop just before midnight.

Two Officers Injured, One Stabbed in Midtown @CitizenApp W 52nd St & 8th Ave 9:28:25 PM EST

“This is another reminder of what our officers face. There were a lot of people out tonight, we are asking anyone who has any information to please call Crime Stoppers,” Commissioner Sewell said.

Both Commissioner Sewell and Mayor Adams gave speeches at the NYPD graduation on Friday morning and less than 24-hours later found themselves in the emergency room visiting one of the graduates in what served as a pipeline from police academy to hospital bed.

“One of the officers heard from the police commissioner and I just a few days ago at his graduation. It just goes to show you if it is not the first day, it could be your last day, the actions that police officers must take every day are life threatening situations. I spoke with Paul and his dad and his mom and his girlfriend as he was being stitched up and he was in good spirits. He understood that his role saved lives of New Yorkers today,” Adams said.

When FBI Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field office Michael J. Driscoll and Commissioner Sewell were quizzed by amNewYork Metro regarding the suspect’s criminal and mental history, the duo reiterated that the investigation is still in its early stages. However, sources state that the 19-year-old may have allegedly traveled from outer state with the intention of specifically carrying out the attack, yet this has not been independently confirmed.

