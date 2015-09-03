Two children hurt in “suspicious” Brooklyn fire: FDNY officials

A massive fire in Brooklyn injured six people, including two children, early Thursday morning, according to the FDNY.

Almost 170 firefighters battled the Midwood blaze in a Glenwood Road home for more than two hours, an agency spokesman said.

The FDNY said the fire is “suspicious” and is investigating.

The flames began shortly before 4:45 a.m. at a home on the tree-lined street between Rugby and Argyle Road, and were extinguished about 7 a.m.

Six residents suffered minor injuries, and five were treated at Kings County Hospital.

“I am thankful that there was no loss of life,” said the neighborhood’s councilman Jumaane Williams in a statement. “And my prayers for healing are with these victims as they recover at Kings County Hospital.”