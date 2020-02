Fans wrecked by the news will have their tickets refunded.

Miley Cyrus’ show in Missouri was canceled Tuesday after the pop star was hospitalized for an allergic reaction, the venue said.

Cyrus, 21, was supposed to play a show at Kansas City for her Bangerz tour, but had a “severe allergic reaction” to antibiotics, the Sprint Center said in a statement. Her doctors placed her on medical rest, the statement said. Those who had tickets will receive refunds.