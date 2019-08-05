News Teen swimmer missing in Queens waters after 3 drowning deaths this summer, NYPD says First responders search for a missing swimmer on Sunday near Beach 88th Street and Beach Chanel Drive in Rockaway Beach. Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated August 5, 2019 8:50 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 15-year-old swimmer went missing in Jamaica Bay Sunday, days after the third drowning death along the Rockaways this summer, police said. Police were called to Beach 88th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Rockaway Beach for a distressed swimmer in the bay at about 5:20 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The boy, who was not immediately identified, was having difficulty staying afloat, police said. He has not been found as of Monday morning. Four days earlier, an 18-year-old man was found dead in the waters off the Rockaway Peninsula, after he went for a swim the night before. A 14-year-old boy also was in the water but was rescued by first responders, police said. On July 9, Umarie Chamble, 25, and Keylon Ramsay, 28, were pronounced dead after being pulled from the water near Beach Ninth Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, police said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.