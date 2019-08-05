LATEST PAPER
Teen swimmer missing in Queens waters after 3 drowning deaths this summer, NYPD says

First responders search for a missing swimmer on

First responders search for a missing swimmer on Sunday near Beach 88th Street and Beach Chanel Drive in Rockaway Beach. Photo Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A 15-year-old swimmer went missing in Jamaica Bay Sunday, days after the third drowning death along the Rockaways this summer, police said. 

Police were called to Beach 88th Street and Beach Channel Drive in Rockaway Beach for a distressed swimmer in the bay at about 5:20 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. 

The boy, who was not immediately identified, was having difficulty staying afloat, police said. He has not been found as of Monday morning. 

Four days earlier, an 18-year-old man was found dead in the waters off the Rockaway Peninsula, after he went for a swim the night before. A 14-year-old boy also was in the water but was rescued by first responders, police said.

On July 9, Umarie Chamble, 25, and Keylon Ramsay, 28, were pronounced dead after being pulled from the water near Beach Ninth Street and Seagirt Boulevard in Far Rockaway, police said.

