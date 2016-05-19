Mohamed H. Mohamed charged with forcibly touching women on the No. 7 train in Queens

Mohamed H. Mohamed was charged with forcibly touching two women, including a teen, on the No. 7 train in Queens, police say. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Hondros

A Queens man was charged with pressing himself up against two different women, including a teen, while riding the No. 7 train in Queens, police said Thursday.

Mohamed H. Mohamed, 64, was charged with several offenses, including forcible touching and third-degree sexual abuse.

A plainclothes anti-crime officer, Gregory Perpall, first noticed Mohamed pressed up against a 36-year-old woman at about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said. As the train pulled into the 52nd Street station in Woodside, Mohamed allegedly turned away from her and instead pressed against a 15-year-old girl.

He continued to push up against her until she stepped away, police said, before turning back to the first victim. She then pulled away too, and he once again turned to the teen, police said.

The train pulled into the 74th Street station and Perpall, who was riding with his partner, Jaipaul Ramdat, told Mohamed he was an officer, pulled him off the train and arrested him, police said.

Mohamed, of Astoria, was awaiting arraignment Thursday and attorney information for him was not immediately available.