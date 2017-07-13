Mom of Bronx toddlers beaten to death still needs to be questioned, NYPD says

Police believe the boyfriend arrived after the children were put to bed, Boyce said.

Olivia Gee, top left, and Micha Gee, top right, died after being beaten in the Bronx on Monday, July 10, 2017, police said. Center: Police officers leave the toddlers’ apartment on Van Cortlandt Park South in the Bronx on Monday, July 10, 2017. Photo Credit: Sarina Trangle

Police are still waiting to question the mother of two toddlers who were beaten to death in the Bronx earlier this week, the NYPD said Thursday.

A day earlier, NYPD Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce revealed more details about the night 2-year-old Olivia Gee and her brother, 3-year-old Micha Gee, were rushed to the hospital and ultimately died of their injuries. The children, he said, were “beaten about the body,” which resulted in organ failure.

“… They bled to death, both children,” Boyce said on Wednesday while speaking at an unrelated news conference.

Investigators are working with the chief medical examiner and the Bronx District Attorney’s Office to crack the case, Boyce said.

“We only have two people involved here: the mother of the children and the boyfriend,” he said, adding that they have developed a timeline of events.

Police believe the boyfriend, who a source identified as 31-year-old Jordan Novell, arrived after the children had already been put to bed.

While police have questioned the boyfriend at length, Boyce said investigators have not had a chance to talk to the mother.

The children’s mother, 31-year-old Jade Spencer, was admitted for a psychiatric evaluation due to distress, police had said. As of Thursday, she remained hospitalized, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The children were rushed from their apartment on Cortlandt Park South to Montefiore Medical Center early Monday, after a police source said Novell found them unconscious around 1:20 a.m. They had gone to bed around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,

The medical examiner’s office ruled their deaths homicides on Tuesday, citing blunt impact injuries to their bodies as a cause of death.

Following the medical examiner’s ruling, Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a statement calling the deaths a “tragedy.”

The investigation is ongoing, police said, and so far, no arrests have been made.