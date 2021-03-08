Montana man cuffed at JFK Airport for his alleged role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Montana resident was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, prosecutors announced Monday.

Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 32, is wanted in Washington, DC on several charges arising from the Capitol Riots, including obstruction of justice and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He is set to be arraigned in the Brooklyn federal courts on March 8, though he will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

On Jan. 6, Sturgeon, who owns a lawn care business, was allegedly caught on D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) body camera footage at the scene of the riots, on the grounds of the United States Capitol Building wearing a green jacket, green scarf, grey knit hat and dark backpack. Sturgeon allegedly picked up a metal police barricade, pushing it into officers and crawling under to access the Capitol Building. He was then pushed back by law enforcement.

On Jan. 16, Sturgeon’s photo was included in a lineup released by the FBI on their website, seeking the public’s assistance identifying the individuals involved in the Capitol riots. Through tips and searches, Sturgeon was identified through social media, including an Instagram account that several pictures and comments describing the events at the Capitol on the day of the riot, plus a photo that allegedly showed Sturgeon among protesters at the Capitol grounds wearing the same outfit he was seen wearing on the police footage.

A warrant for Sturgeon’s arrest was issued on Feb. 5. It was determined that on Jan. 24, Sturgeon flew to Kenya and purchased a ticket to return on April 5. However, the Kenyan authorities deported Sturgeon in advance of the return date.

Sturgeon arrived back in America at JFK Airport on March 6, where he was then arrested by the FBI.