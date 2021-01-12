Schumer says Capitol rioter's actions don't fly, calls for them to be placed on TSA no-fly list | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Senator Chuck Schumer is calling upon the Department of Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) to place those involved in the Senate siege on a no-fly list.

The fear of further domestic terror attacks are growing after the brutal, bloody invasion at the nation’s Capitol last Wednesday — especially with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris just over the horizon.

Schumer, the incoming Senate majority leader, held a press conference outside his Midtown office addressing the potential dangers and to demand that federal agencies prevent all those known to have breached the US Capitol be placed on a no-fly list since they meet the legal criteria of threats on the homeland.

“We have seen online, and the authorities have seen online, desires to come back to Washington and to go to other places to cause more trouble and more violence,” Schumer said. “Once you are considered a threat to the homeland, you should and must be placed on the no-fly list. Plain and simple,” he added.

The insurrection, Schumer charged, was incited by President Donald Trump, inviting individuals from as far as Hawaii (where the founding member of the Proud Boys was arrested for unlawful entry into the Senate) to visit the Capitol to protest the election results.

The violence that ensued has caused concern that more demonstrations of this nature will occur not just in Washington but in other states as well. Schumer believes that creating a federal security list will prevent future threats ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration.

The Senator’s speech was briefly interrupted when a heckler burst in front of media cameras, heckling Schumer, who sympathized with those involved with the Capitol attack. While security intervened, they did not forcibly remove the woman who pointed at the Democratic leader, yelling, “I’m glad what the Trump protesters did! I didn’t think the Trumpsters had it in them. I didn’t think the conservatives had it in them. I’m glad that they did. You racist, socialists can dish it out but you can’t take it! You are a coward! As long as there is outrage and unrest in our hearts. There is going to be unrest in these streets!”

Schumer remained composed as he waited for the individual to conclude her outburst. After several minutes, the heckler was removed, leaving the Senator to proceed with his address.

Schumer then went on to share that after numerous briefings with federal law enforcement, including with FBI Director Christopher Wray, there has been word of more demonstrations like that of last week’s assault in the Senate.

The senator demanded that travel for these rioters be halted and warns that if the insurrectionists are not prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, this will further incite violence. Many of those who entered the Capitol building are still at-large and are wanted for questioning for the nation-wide investigation.

“We cannot allow the same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage. These individuals are a threat to the homeland as defined by the law—the law allows this—and they should be placed on the no-fly list,” Schumer said.

Schumer concluded by denouncing the remarks made by President Trump on Jan. 12, in which Trump blamed the violence on others. The Senator called the President’s statements as “manipulative methods used by dictators,” and went on to call for his immediate removal as president.

“What Trump did today, blaming others for what he caused is a pathological technique used by the worst of dictators. Trump causes anger, he causes divisiveness, he ferments the violence and blames others for it. That is despicable,” Schumer said.

“Donald Trump should not hold office one day longer,” the senator added, stating that if the 25th Amendment is not invoked the House will move to impeach President Trump.