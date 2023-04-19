Mother groped and punched in front of 5-year-old son on MTA bus in the Bronx: NYPD

A mother was groped and punched on an MTA bus in the Bronx last week in front of her 5-year-old son, police said.

The victim, 45, was standing on a BX19 bus at around 8:40 a.m. on Monday, April 10 when an unknown passenger grabbed her buttocks. The bus was approaching the Lenox Avenue and West 145 Street stop at the time.

The woman, in response, slapped the man to get him away from her. At that point, a woman who was with the suspect punched the 45-year-old. The alleged groper also struck the victim.

The mom exited the bus with her 5-year-old when it arrived at the Lenox Avenue and West 145 Street stop. Neither was injured.

The suspects remained on the bus. Police have released photos of the pair that were taken from inside the bus.

