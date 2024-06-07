Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A motorcyclist is dead after being hit by a tractor trailer, which drove off afterward, as well as another vehicle in the Bronx on Wednesday night.

Police said at around 9:06 p.m. on June 5, 35-year-old Frederick Hall of the Bronx was riding his 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on the Cross Bronx Expressway in between the right and center lanes at the 3rd Avenue exit when the driver of an unknown tractor trailer struck the bike.

Hall then lost control of the two-wheeler and fell underneath a different vehicle — a 2025 Volvo tractor trailer that was traveling in the right lane, police said.

As the horrifying scene ensued, the biker was then crushed by the rear wheels of the Volvo and suffered severe body trauma as a result. The driver of the unknown tractor trailer fled the scene, police said. The driver of the Volvo remained and was not injured.

Officers from the 48th Precinct arrived after getting a 911 call about the collision. EMS rushed Hall to Saint Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

So far no arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information in regard to the hit-and-run collision is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.