MTA bus, garbage truck crash in Brooklyn injures several passengers: Officials

An MTA bus, a sanitation truck and a car collided in East Flatbush on May 11, 2017, officials said. Photo Credit: @kroesserstrat via Twitter

At least 15 people were hurt in a crash between an MTA bus, sanitation truck and a car in East Flatbush Thursday morning, officials said.

The three vehicles collided at the intersection of East 40th Street and Avenue D at about 6:30 a.m., according to authorities.

There were 13 people with minor injuries and two with serious but non-life-threatening, injuries, the FDNY said.

The MTA bus, a B8, was not moving at the time of the accident, spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said. It was not immediately clear how many passengers were on the bus, but 14 of those injured were on the bus, she said.

The Department of Sanitation said two of its workers sustained minor injuries. The NYPD did not immediately have more information.