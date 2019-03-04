A man died after being hit and dragged by an MTA bus in Queens during Monday morning's early snowstorm, police said.

The driver of the bus, identified only as a 55-year-old MTA employee, was alerted that a pedestrian was "under the wheels" around 2:45 a.m., police said.

The bus was traveling west on Roosevelt Avenue and stopped on 75th Street in Jackson Heights. It wasn't immediately clear where the pedestrian was hit.

The unidentified man was found unconscious and unresponsive under the bus, cops said. He was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center by emergency personnel where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear if weather was a factor in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.