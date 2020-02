The pedestrian was struck at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue.

A pedestrian was struck by an MTA bus in Queens on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue. Photo Credit: Craig Blankenhorn / HBO

A person was struck by an MTA bus in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The pedestrian was struck near the corner of Springfield Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue in Queens Village at about 2:45 p.m.

The victim suffered a leg injury and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. As of Wednesday afternoon, the victim was in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately known.