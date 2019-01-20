The NYPD is looking for the public's help in identifying a teen or man in his early 20s they say stole an MTA bus and went for a ride.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect boarded an MTA bus that was parked in the vicinity of South Road and 165th Street in Jamaica and drove it to various locations in Queens and Brooklyn, police said.

At around 5 a.m., he parked the bus near Conduit Boulevard and Liberty Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, and fled, police said.

There were no injuries or damage to the bus reported, according to the NYPD.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who is seen smiling as he drives the bus.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477).