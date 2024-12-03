Better buses! MTA and DOT complete new 96th Street bus lanes aiming to speed things up on busy corridor

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The city’s Department of Transportation (DOT) and the MTA celebrated the completion of a bus redesign of Manhattan’s 96th Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 3.

Transit advocates say upgrades will improve bus service speed and reliability between 2nd and West End Avenues between the Upper East and Upper West Sides.

The renovations feature newly installed offset and curbside bus lanes, pedestrian safety upgrades and traffic flow enhancements designed to serve the 15,500 weekday riders on the M96 and M106 bus routes.

“Buses are critical to getting around the city. We have a terrific subway system, but busses also help fill the gaps,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “But New Yorkers need faster services.”

Rodriguez reported that buses traveling along 96th Street have averaged crawling speeds of just four miles per hour, at times significantly hindering travel for everyday New Yorkers.

The added 1.7 miles of bus lanes on both East and West 96th Streets aim to make car-free commuting more accessible, benefiting riders and encouraging New Yorkers to use public transportation.

“96th Street is one of the city’s busiest crosstown routes, where bus speeds during rush hours can be as slow as walking. The addition of dedicated bus lanes will dramatically enhance service for the 15,500 weekday riders who depend on this corridor,” Rodriguez said. “By prioritizing both bus and pedestrian improvements, we’re enhancing efficiency and safety for everyone who uses 96th Street.”

The redesigned 96th Street links key destinations such as Central Park, various subway lines and multiple other bus routes.

Janno Lieber, CEO and chair of the MTA, joined Rodriguez at the ribbon cutting, emphasizing the importance of improving bus service.

“Bus lanes are the answer. They’re going to get people there more reliably,” he said. “A full bus can move 20, 30, or even 40 times as many people as the average personal vehicle. Adding dedicated bus lanes to improve service is a no-brainer. We look forward to working with the city to make more changes to benefit the millions of New Yorkers who ride the bus daily.”

During this redesign, DOT said they focused on community engagement, introducing daytime ‘Neighborhood Loading Zones’ that facilitate service vehicle access and reduce traffic delays. These zones allow safer drop-offs and deliveries along the busy corridor and expanded bus stop lengths, allowing multiple buses to access stops simultaneously and reducing delays.

The redesign is part of a broader initiative, including 37 projects, to improve commuting without relying on cars as New York City prepares to implement congestion pricing in January.

96th Street’s bus lane had been an area of contention, with some locals supporting the travel aid while others fought against it. Upper West Side residents previously resisted the bus lane, claiming it would reduce traffic flow and make it harder for residents to use car services.

Construction on the bus lanes, nonetheless, started in October. The DOT maintained that the bus lane would benefit most residents in the area since 74% of 96th Street residents don’t own a car, and 68% commute to work via mass transit, bike, or foot, as amNewYork Metro previously reported.

The DOT plans to monitor traffic conditions following the redesign and adjust signal timings as necessary.