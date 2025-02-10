MTA features Kenan Thompson in subway announcements ahead of SNL’s 50th anniversary special

Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson is teaming up with MTA for safety campaign as part of the sketch comedy show’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Live from the subway, it’s Saturday night!

The MTA is bringing a touch of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) to the New York subway system, featuring popular comedian Kenan Thompson in new subway safety announcements as the sketch comedy show marks its 50th anniversary.

Thompson’s comedic messages will play in over 400 subway stations starting Feb. 10 and continuing through Feb. 16. Thompson’s voice will remind New Yorkers and visitors to pay their fare and prioritize safety while using the subway.

In one of his promotional announcements, Thompson — the longest-tenured cast member in SNL history — uses his familiar comedic tone to entice New Yorkers.

“Live from New York, it’s Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live,” Thompson’s message says. “Imma keep it real with you with the dos and don’ts of the subway. Do pay the fare. I see you trying to jump the turnstiles. Stop it right now. I’m serious. Just tap your phone and keep it moving. Do keep those arms and legs inside the subway car. That’s right, I am talking to you. Don’t subway surf. I can’t believe I have to even say this. Ride safely New Yorkers.”

To further enhance the celebration, the MTA has arranged large wall-scapes, turnstiles, and both static and digital signage throughout the 47th-50th Streets–Rockefeller Center subway station, which will remain on display until Feb. 23. The station is located steps away from SNL’s home studios at The Rock.

In another announcement, Thompson adds, “New Yorkers, it’s Kenan Thompson here. When I hear you all talking about surfing, it better be about the Rockaways. Stay smart, and don’t surf on the subways. Please. That means you in the black shirt. And while I have you, tune into “SNL 50: The Anniversary Special,” this Sunday on NBC and Peacock.”

The messages align with NBC’s highly anticipated “SNL50: The Anniversary Special,” which will celebrate half a century of laughs and the show’s most iconic moments. The anniversary program will air live on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.