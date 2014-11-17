Hugh L. Carey Tunnel to get post-Sandy repairs

The MTA revealed its plans Monday to repair the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel from Superstorm Sandy related damage.

Tully Construction Company, received $282.5 million in funding to conduct the repairs on the tunnel, which was previously known as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, over the next four years. The tunnel was completely flooded during the Oct. 29, 2012 storm and crews will replace traffic control systems, lighting, tunnel wall tiles, ceiling finishes, catwalks and duct banks as part of the project.

“This project will increase the level of resiliency against future weather events. This is the largest construction contract in our Agency’s history,” MTA Bridges and Tunnels President James Ferrara said in a statement.

Half of the project will be paid for by FEMA Sandy money while the MTA’s bridge and tunnel capital budget will take care of the rest of the cost.