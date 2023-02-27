The DOT and MTA announced Monday that they are taking a series of steps ahead of the expected winter storm that is likely to bring up to six inches of snow by Tuesday morning.

The DOT said that alternate side parking regulations will be suspended on Tuesday, although parking meters will remain in effect. Meanwhile, the MTA said that its employees are ready, and that they will be deployed throughout the region spreading salt and clearing surfaces of snow, keeping signals, switches, and third rails operating, and attending to any weather-related challenges.

“Crews will be prepositioned as we monitor conditions for the duration of the storm, with the ability to respond quickly to any issues,” said Metro-North President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. “Customers should still plan some extra travel time.”

The MTA said that while the subway will be mostly unaffected, there is still 220 miles of outdoor track throughout the boroughs. The Rockaway A and S; Sea Beach N; Flushing 7; Brighton B,Q; and Dyre Av 5 lines are particularly vulnerable to snow and freezing ice precipitation.

New York City Transit says it has a fleet of snow and ice-fighting trains designed to keep outdoor tracks, switches and third rails clear of snow and ice. Furthermore, additional employees will be at stations.

Meanwhile, New York City articulated buses will be fitted with chains ahead of Tuesday’s morning rush hour. Bus service will be modified based on road conditions around the city, and service curtailments on a route-by-route basis are possible.

The MTA says Long Island Rail Road crews will be out across the service territory working to keep trains moving. De-icing trains will be running to keep third rails clear of snow and ice, while crews will be strategically positioned throughout the system helping to keep switches clear and operable.

Those who must travel are urged to be cautious on station staircases and platforms, as well as when boarding and exiting trains. Customers are encouraged to check the LIRR Train Time app, MYmta app, or new.mta.info.

Meanwhile, Metro-North Railroad said its protective heat circuits are being verified to be operational, air brake lines are being purged of any moisture to prevent them from freezing, and electric trains are fitted with special third rail shoes to prevent snow from accumulating. Switches – the interlocking tracks that allow rail traffic controllers to route trains from one track to another – use electric/gas switch heaters to melt snow.

