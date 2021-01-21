MTA suspends LIRR conductor while investigating alleged role in Capitol riot | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Long Island Rail Road conductor identified on social media users as Steven Rosati has been suspended with pay while the agency investigates his possible role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

MTA Chairman Pat Foye condemned the alleged actions of Rosati while LIRR President Phil Eng said a code of conduct investigation was underway during a Thursday press conference following the January board meeting.

.@LIRR you may want to ask your assistant conductor Steve Rosati what he was doing on Wednesday, January 6th 2021 at the United States capitol. pic.twitter.com/g5xiKweJkb — 🔻 (@wehearttrash) January 19, 2021

“I’ll speak to the social media and the capitol, what’s said on social media is outrageous, despicable and the sign he’s a jack**s. His conduct at the Capitol ought to be investigated, and is being investigated,” Foye said.

The precise criminality of Rosati’s involvement in the attack on the Capitol Building, which shocked the nation while resulting in the deaths of five, a cop included, is not clear at this time. Rosati was not able to be reached for comment from amNewYork Metro.

“We are investigating the actions in accordance with the CBA, the employee has been relieved of his duties. While we are conducting investigation and. And that’s really all I guess I’m at liberty to say right now while we do this,” Eng said.

Steve Rosati is a Far Right wackjob who goes by "Unfiltered Conservative" on social media, and he's also an Assistant Conductor with the @LIRR. He was in DC at the Capitol on 1/6 and was also one of the main organizers of the aborted 1/10 action in NYC. https://t.co/yHWKDEXYQE pic.twitter.com/TNkeqpWDZl — New York City Antifa (@NYCAntifa) January 20, 2021

A Twitter account claiming to represent Antifa members in New York City attempted to dox Rosati by giving away the Instagram page for his podcast known as the Unfiltered Conservative. The account seems to have been removed.