MTA to get $400M in Sandy aid for tunnels

The Brooklyn Battery and Queens-Midtown tunnels will see funds.

The federal government will give more than $400 million to the MTA for repairs and flood mitigation projects at the Brooklyn Battery-Hugh L. Carey and Queens-Midtown tunnels, Sen. Charles Schumer said Wednesday.

Repairs to the two tunnels will get $329 million of the aid package.

“This massive and appropriate reimbursement by FEMA enables the MTA to repair the catastrophic damage wrought when the Sandy-surge completely submerged the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel and flooded the Queens Midtown Tunnel,” he said.

The $74.5 million in mitigation efforts will protect the tunnels and nearby facilities against flooding and protect power and mechanical systems.