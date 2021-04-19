New York museums, zoos, sports arenas and movie theaters get another capacity boost from Cuomo

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

More New York staples are going to reopen more as we head further into spring.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on April 19 that museums and zoos will be able to open at 50% capacity on April 26. Movie theaters will be able to open at 33% on April 26, and indoor large sports arenas, such as Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center, will be able to open at 25% on May 19.

“We’re not just building back New York, we’re building it back better than ever before,” said Cuomo.

According to the state, New York’s positivity rate was at 2.94% on April 18, with New York City at a 3.07% positivity rate. Cuomo noted that the 7-day positivity rate for the state, which is at 2.85% on April 18, is the lowest since the positivity rates began to climb due to the holiday season.

The number of hospitalizations on April 18 was at 3,783, with 836 patients in the ICU, the lowest number since Dec. 4, 2020. The number of intubations is at 521, and 44 New Yorkers succumbed to COVID-19 on April 18.

Testing continues in New York, with 147,538 reported tests on Sunday, 4,339 of which were positive for COVID-19. As of April 18, 13,297,331 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York, with 175,311 administered in the past 24 hours. 41.4% of New Yorkers have had one vaccination, while 28.1% have completed the vaccine series.

In New York City, 39.3% of the city’s population, or 3,302,309 people, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with 25.3%, or 2,125,733 people, completing the series.

For the latest number of New York City vaccination numbers, visit the state COVID-19 vaccine tracker website.

Updated at 12:15 p.m.