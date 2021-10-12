Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Half a dozen New York City public schools have been awarded the National Blue Ribbon School award this year.

Up to 420 schools can be nominated for the award every year and this year the U.S. Department of Education granted 325 schools across the country with the honor. Officials select schools based on state assessments, graduation rates and how well schools are working to close achievement gaps between different groups of students.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement. “Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Half of the city’s Blue Ribbon schools are in Manhattan: P.S. 234 (Independence School) in Tribeca; P.S. 290 (Manhattan New School) in Yorkville; and P.S. 41 in Greenwich Village.

Two others are in Brooklyn: P.S. 249 (The Caton School) in Flatbush and The School for Future Leaders in Borough Park. The other New York City Blue Ribbon went to M.S. 74 (the Nathaniel Hawthorne School) in Oakland Gardens.

A total of 19 schools in New York state received the award, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

“Through perseverance to provide welcoming environments for all students, these schools are innovating the delivery of educational opportunities and opening the door to even greater teaching and learning,” said New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa. “These schools are working to engage and empower students and serve as models for all New York state schools.”