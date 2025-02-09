Manners are not always commonplace on NYC subways. A new art exhibit in Downtown Brooklyn shows that etiquette was often hard to come by on trains, even in the 1930s.

“Shining a Light on The Subway Sun: The Art of Fred G. Cooper and Amelia Opdyke Jones” opened on Feb. 5 at the New York Transit Museum. Through a series of vintage posters, it shows how straphangers were just as likely to put their feet on seats and delay trains by holding doors open well before World War ll as they are today.

The exhibit features an array of ads that were part of “The Subway Sun” campaign to remind commuters to mind their manners on the trains throughout the 1930s and 40s.

The gallery brings The Subway Sun campaign’s story to life. It features selections from the museum’s extensive collection of original artwork and vintage posters as it delves into the evolution of the timeless campaign that likely resonates with many of today’s commuters.

“This exhibit is a fantastic blend of iconic images and advertisements that perfectly encapsulate a mid-twentieth century aesthetic and that are remarkably just as relevant today as when they first appeared,” New York Transit Museum director Concetta Bencivenga said.

According to the Transit Museum, The Subway Sun was designed to look like a newspaper and was part of daily commuting for millions of riders. Initially, the posters were text-based and emphasized the benefits and conveniences of the train system, as they also announced schedule, fare, and safety information.

Illustrator Fred G. Cooper brought a fun cartoon style to the campaign by the mid-1930s. Amelia Opdyke Jones succeeded Cooper in 1946 and began adding messages of etiquette that encouraged riders to behave and be mindful of their fellow passengers.

Visitors to the exhibit will note Cooper’s whimsical bird symbol and cartoons as they discover what it takes to craft a compelling and quirky ad campaign. They will also see vintage posters promoting iconic NYC neighborhoods, including Coney Island and Orchard Beach.

However, the most gripping parts of the exhibit are the ads that tackle the challenges of riders who lack manners by littering, holding doors, and doing other uncouth things.

“Few ad campaigns had the impact that the Subway Sun had, which is a testament to the art that Cooper and Jones created. It’s a pleasure to be able to show people some of the creative process behind the posters,” New York Transit Museum Curator Jodi Shapiro said.

What you need to know about visiting the New York Transit Museum

Where is the museum located?

The museum is located in a decommissioned subway station at 99 Schermerhorn St. in Brooklyn.

When is the museum open?

The New York Transit Museum is open Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, major holidays and for special events.

How much are tickets?

Admission is $10 for adults; $5 ages 2-17 and senior citizens ages 62 and older. For more information on hours, admission and directions, visit nytransitmuseum.org/visit.