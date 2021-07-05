Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

For the first time since 2019, the Uptown Night Market is returning to West Harlem. A food, music and entertainment extravaganza, the Market was canceled last year due to COVID; now it’s returning in force, with over forty vendors and several musical guests.

Described as a “unique celebration of cuisine, culture and community,” the Uptown Night Market is organized by MASC Hospitality Group, which has put together a number of popular outdoor events, among them the Bronx Night Market, across the City. Now MASC is coming to Harlem. The Uptown Market will include work by local creatives and over forty food vendors, including local staples such as Harlem Seafood Soul, Fried Lasagna Mama, Baked in Color, Downeast Lobstah, and Fancy Pies.

The Market’s opening, on July 8, will also be accompanied by two special musical guests. Linette Washington, a singer whose work is “rooted in jazz, R&B, and gospel,” and who has recorded with Arethra Franklin and U2 will be performing, as will DJ’ Stormin Norman, known for his work on WBLS 107.5 FM’s Thunderstorm Mix.

The Uptown Night Market, which has been organized with the support of the Harlem Park to Park Organization, Harlem Late Night Jazz and Manhattan Community Board 9, can be found on 12th Avenue and West 133rd Street, under the Arches of Harlem. Although Washington and Stormin’ Norman will only be there on July 8th, come to the Market any Thursday night between now and November to find good food, cold drinks, and a whole range of eclectic local businesses.