New food delivery service aimed at helping restaurants and customers alike launches in New York City | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A brand food new delivery service that aims to help restaurants benefit has launched in the New York City area.

Founded in 2020, Chekout specializes in superior food delivery and provides an effective and properly priced delivery service for both the restaurant and consumer.

“Our business model is based on treating our customers and restaurant partners as fairly and with as much respect as possible,” says Christopher Bruno, Founder & CEO of Chekout. “We are creating an app/platform that will eliminate the fees customers and restaurants have been paying, making Chekout an affordable and reliable service.”

Due to the pandemic, several restaurants had to shut down and relied on take-out and delivery orders to say afloat. With this in mind, Chekout worked to keep food delivery fees as low as possible so that restaurants can survive.

For customers, Chekout says that menu prices are never inflated and delivery fees will never cost more than $2.50, no matter how far away they are from the restaurant or the bill’s total. Service and delivery fees are kept at 10% of the order, which is 17-81% cheaper than any of their competitors.

Unlike its competitors, such as Uber Eats and Postmates, Chekout will not charge restaurants to use its service, allowing the eateries to keep 100% of the profits made on orders. Chekout is the first and only food delivery service that enables restaurants to offer their complete menu, including premium items and specials, to customers without any added fees or commissions.

So far, over 100 New York City restaurants have signed on to Chekout, including Sables, Raclette, Benares, Lucy’s Vietnamese, Masala King, Piccolo Angolo, Osteria Brooklyn, Duke Ellington’s and more, and all deliveries are sealed with tamper-proof stickers. After successfully launching in New York, Chekout hopes to expand throughout the United States and bring their services to as many restaurants and customers as possible.

“Known for its delicious and wide range of cuisines, New York City felt like the perfect place to touch down in,” says Jennifer Gross, VP of Marketing at Chekout. “New York has also been one of the hardest hit cities during COVID-19; the restaurant industry is struggling, and we are here to help.”

Chekout is available for download directly from the app store. Customers can sign up using their Apple ID, or through Facebook and Gmail.