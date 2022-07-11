New Jersey man cuffed for Midtown recording studio shooting that killed two men

Manhattan detectives booked a New Jersey man for his alleged role in a Midtown recording studio shooting that left two men dead.

Kabal Reyes, 24, of Linden, NJ allegedly joined three other accomplices to perform the brutal murder in what appeared to be an attempt to settle an ongoing dispute, according to law enforcement sources.

Police said Kamir King, 34, was fatally shot in the head outside the makeshift recording studio at 350 West 37th St. around 12:13 a.m. on May 5.

However, one alleged member of Reyes’ group, 24-year-old Devon Dillahunt was also found dead outside of the building with a bullet wound to the torso. A firearm was also discovered beneath his lifeless body.

Reyes was apprehended on July 11 in New Jersey by the Regional Fugitive Task Force and transported back to New York for sentencing. Reyes remained silent as he was led away in cuffs from Midtown South during the afternoon.

Reyes has been charged with murder. Police are continuing to search for the two remaining suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the homicides can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.