New museum exhibition highlights how New Yorkers coped with the pandemic | amNewYork

A new exhibit at the Museum of the City of New York explores how New Yorkers coped with the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic featuring photographs, objects, videos, and works of art.

New York Responds: The First Six Months includes creative handmade masks, photos of mutual aid efforts, photos of essential workers, and even a pan used in the 7 o’clock clapping for health care workers.

“History shows us that New York City always prevails despite challenges,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of Museum of the City of New York. “Now, as we lose out this unprecedented year, this exhibition highlights many of the powerful personal and public stories that unfolded. We thank the thousands of people who contributed to our open call and the NYC community as a whole for their support during this tumultuous time.”

After more than 20,000 nominations were submitted to the Museum’s open call. A community jury comprised of members from all walks of life made selections for the exhibit. To represent the vast quantity of contributions, the exhibition also includes a word cloud visualizing words from the thousands of nominated image captions.

“It’s not typical for us to document history while still living through it, but our open call provided an opportunity for the Museum to include a diverse set of perspectives from across the five boroughs,” said Sarah Henry, Robert A., and Elizabeth Rohn Jeffe Curator and Deputy Director at Museum of the City of New York.” It has been an honor to work with the talented members of our community jury to provide their perspective and expertise to our exhibition as our city transforms and adapts, and to reflect the work of so many institutions working to document this moment in our history.”

The Museum of the City of New York is located at 1220 Fifth Avenue at 103rd Street. For more information call 212-534-1672.