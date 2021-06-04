New ‘Space Jam’ themed pop-up opens at Bloomingdale’s flagship store

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In honor of the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” film, Bloomingdale’s flagship 59th Street store in New York City is hosting a new pop-up in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products.

Entitled “It’s Game Time,” the Carousel pop-up features items that basketball court-inspired fashion for all ages to playful outdoor entertaining finds and more. The pop-up will be open within the store and online until Aug. 16. Select Bloomingdale’s stores nationwide will also have It’s Game Time outposts with special curations.

“The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s is all about bringing exciting cultural moments to our customers, and what could be more exciting than the release of the new “Space Jam: A New Legacy” film,” says Frank Berman, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Bloomingdale’s. “It’s Game Time translates the spirit of the film into a fun shopping destination that blends fashion, sports, and even art, and comes to life through special products, outdoor activations and engaging window displays.”

Created in partnership with Bleacher Report, It’s Game Time has several special edition products and fashion featuring Looney Tunes characters and designs from the film, including a brand-new capsule collection of t-shirts that fuse NBA team logos with Looney Tunes characters. For menswear, there are exclusive Helmut Lang hoodies with a built-in removable mask, Studio 189 T-shirts, designer pool slides, and DIOP bucket hats and face masks, and in womenswear, customers can Simon Miller and Staud, Rag & Bone and Ganni hats, Stoney Clover Lane terry cloth accessories, BruceGlen handbags, and GaBBY Bows, the double-snap barrettes from teen entrepreneur Gabby Goodwin.

The pop-up will also have products from Nike, Heroine Sport, Hyperice, Theragun, and Bala Bangles, plus other special collaborations with Local Hoops, Eleven Paris, Vilebrequin, and Beverly Hills Club. Other special clothing items in the shop include streetwear-inspired apparel and swimwear featuring Looney Tunes designs, Danielle Nicole handbags such as a Lola Bunny backpack and a Tweety basketball crossbody, Apotheke candles, Mario Badescu “Slam Dunk” skincare set, INKED by Dani temporary tattoos, and more.

It’s Game Time will also have items that are great for entertaining during the summer, including inflatable Fatboy lounge chairs, an OONI pizza oven, MA Sound Lantern speakers, Badminton sets and an inflatable basketball hoop from SUNNYLiFE.

The pop-up also includes sculptures and original art from filmmaker and contemporary artist Thierry Guetta, under his moniker Mr. Brainwash. The store’s windows will include life-sized sculptures of “Space Jam: A New Legacy” stars LeBron James and Bugs Bunny, and basketballs, which will be available for purchase after they are unveiled on June 21. Shoppers can also buy limited-edition Mr. Brainwash art prints ($1,500-$1,700) and fine art, including an oil painting of LeBron James.

“I’m here to celebrate my love of basketball, music, and art with this original artwork collection inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy, at Bloomingdale’s latest Carousel,” said Guetta.

From 12 to 6 p.m. on June 11-12, shoppers will have the chance to participate in a special Bleacher Report game where they can shoot hoops for a chance to win a Bloomingdale’s gift card or a complimentary scoop of Mikey’s Ice Cream with each attempt.

Visit Bloomingdales.com/TheCarousel to shop the full It’s Game Time assortment.