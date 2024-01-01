Happy New Year, NYC! One more look at the 2024 Times Square celebration

Confetti rains down upon Times Square at the start of the new year 2024.

Thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers from around the world filled Times Square on Sunday to say goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

They watched the New Year’s Eve Ball descend from the flagpole atop One Times Square at the stroke of midnight — then went into the customary frenzy as confetti rained down upon them, exchanging embraces and wishes of good fortune for the year ahead.

Partygoers arrived early to secure a spot in the pens amid heightened security because of possible pro-Palestine demonstrations, which have gripped New York City since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban wished the men and women of the NYPD a Happy New Year, praising them for making sure everyone got to spend a safe New Year’s Eve.

“There is so much going on,” Caban went on to say about the safety measures put in place. “So many things you will see like all of our officers out here. So many things you won’t see, like our counterterrorism officers out there, our plainclothes officers. We want to make sure that everyone knows that New York City is safe. We want everyone to come out and have a wonderful time.”

Eddie Dine from Michigan said it was his second time visiting New York City, but the first time he attended the Times Square celebration.

“We’ve been here for over 13 hours, and it’s incredible because we just want to live our dreams,” Dine said.

Warren Garcia from New Jersey said being part of the Times Square crowd on New Year’s Eve was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Garcia enjoyed the experience so much that he was ready to do it again next year.

“A lot of people come from all over the world and spend so much money just to get here,” Garcia said. “And I’m one hour away; why not do it once?”

And what would a New Year’s Eve celebration in the Crossroads of the World be without a marriage proposal?

Matt Lutz from Owensville, Indiana, proposed to his girlfriend, Olivia Shame, at the stroke of midnight.

“I couldn’t miss this opportunity to surprise her and propose to her in New York City under the ball drop,” Lutz said.

His newly minted fiancee was overjoyed.

“I had no idea whatsoever, total surprise,” Shame said. “I am ecstatic, speechless, so excited.”

Carla D’Eabreu is a French native but studies in Montreal, Canada. She joined the festivities with her family, who were visiting from Paris.

“It’s a little bit cold, but it is something to do in your life,” D’Eabreu said.